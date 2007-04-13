Welcome to KRRM 94.7 FM
Thank you for visiting KRRM 94.7 FM’s web site. It is still a work in progress but please feel free to let us know what you think or if there is anything else you would like to see. You’re the reason we’re country!
Now this is real country music.
I also would be VERY happy if you would return to Internet streaming (I’ve been missing you for a long time). Your programming is the best I’ve ever heard for country and western music.
I’m a 34 year old woman and I can not stand what they consider country music now days. I grew up on what you all play and could not be happier that I found this station. Please keep playing all the great music
Howdy there yall, this is the biggest cowboy/western fan ever here. This station is the best FM station I have ever heard in my entire life honestly. It would literally be the best ever if it can stream online somehow. This station is also the only station that knows how to play proper country music and the best kind and plays the best western shows at night. I honestly can’t stand these country stations down here in Southern California and can’t wait to come back up there during the summer for the best country and to fish in the rogue river. Also when that day this station comes out in the internet that would be the best present I’ve ever gotten too.