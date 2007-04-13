Welcome to KRRM 94.7 FM
Thank you for visiting KRRM 94.7 FM’s web site. It is still a work in progress but please feel free to let us know what you think or if there is anything else you would like to see. You’re the reason we’re country!
Thank you for visiting KRRM 94.7 FM’s web site. It is still a work in progress but please feel free to let us know what you think or if there is anything else you would like to see. You’re the reason we’re country!
I am 72 and grew up in North Carolina. Bluegrass and country have always been a part of my life. Just moved to Grants Pass last month and found KRRM. You have the best country / bluegrass station I have ever heard. Please keep up the great work. Joe
Love your radio station I listen to when ever in your area. Wish I could get it in Coos Bay
I really enjoy listening to your station when I am in the Rogue Valley. I just wish you could stream it so when I am up north, I can still enjoy your great selections
Love your station. Brings back memories for me. Interestingly tho…my 33 year old son loves it even more. If he’s present he won’t let me change it. I myself love all music. I mix it up. My son being the youngest delights and surprises me. He enjoys your music more than any new country music. With that being said…do you play Patsy Cline, Rosanna Cash or Oak Ridge Boys or Rose Maddox? Would love to hear Tanya Tucker is always a delight to hear…Thanks. Peggy Tucker
Love the station. Was wondering if there was a way to find out the name of a song I heard last week. It was a bluegrass / folk type song and the hook was something like “moma don’t work here anymore”. Great song and I didn’t catch the name or band. Keep up the good work, your a one of a kind. John Nolan
to krrm
Howdy, my name is Kale and I love your station! I came out to SW Oregon from Montana this summer to work for the Forest Service and found your radio station. It is by far the best radio station I’ve ever found!! Today’s country is garbage and it was amazing to hear the best of country music on your station! The only problem is I’m not in Oregon anymore I’m back in Montana and y’all don’t have a streaming service. I really want to hear your station while I’m away from Oregon. Please please make it happen. I absolutely love KRRM.
Yours truly, Kale Voll
THANK YOU FOR THE TIME AND EFFORT IN PROVIDING SOME OF THE BEST COUNTRY AND WESTERN MUSIC IN OUR HISTORY. I HAVE BEEN A VISITOR TO THE LOST LAKE AREA SINCE 1994. EACH YEAR WE VISIT THE LAKE I SET A BUTTON FOR KRRM RADIO AS IT IS BY FAR ONE OF THE ONLY STATIONS I HAVE BEEN ABLE TO FIND THAT WILL STILL PLAY OUR KIND OF MUSIC. MY WIFE AND I ENJOY YOUR PROGRAMMING OF MUSIC AND THE SHOWS YOU AIR
PLEASE KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK AND RESEARCH AS YOU ARE DOING A FINE JOB OF KEEPING US ENTERTAINED.
PLEASE THANK YOUR SPONSORS.
WE LIVE NEAR REDDING CALIFORNIA, AND I COULD ONLY WISH FOR A STATION AS GOOD AS YOURS IN MY AREA.
THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN.
my husband and I have always enjoyed your station, however
you just lost us by telling the story of the gray mare &
black colt. Disgusting.
I stumbled across your station when I bought a new-to-me car and was scanning radio stations to set my ‘pre-sets.’ I couldn’t believe you were playing blue grass and Old Time and CLASSIC country. Love the folk music too. No where else can you find this outstanding mix of timeless music. My only regret is that I didn’t find you earlier. You’ve really been on the air 20 year?!
I love the 94.7 KRRM. Please investigate the Finish musicians Steve N Seaguls who play contemporary blue grass. Perhaps you might spin some of their spirited blue grass music.
Sincerely,
Michael Hogan