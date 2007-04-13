Welcome to KRRM 94.7 FM
Thank you for visiting KRRM 94.7 FM’s web site. It is still a work in progress but please feel free to let us know what you think or if there is anything else you would like to see. You’re the reason we’re country!
Thank you for visiting KRRM 94.7 FM’s web site. It is still a work in progress but please feel free to let us know what you think or if there is anything else you would like to see. You’re the reason we’re country!
My wife and I bought a second home in Grants Pass in hope of moving there when I returned!. Unfortunately we have been stuck here in California because of Helth issues. I grew up in Texas & Louisiana and there was a lot of country music in my world. On one of my trips to Grants Pass I was lucky enough to discover KRRM, What a delightfu radio station. I have never heard another station like that, and I have listened to station all over this Grate Nation as a trucker. For my money KRRM is the best station in the Nation. I’m saddened by the fact that you no longer are able to be live streaming anymore. When I
I finally get to move to Grants Pass your station will be locked on my radio all the time. In my opinion you have a one of a kind station, congratulations to you. Aaron Tyler. Fullerton,Ca.
Last week I was in Grants Pass on business and found this awesome station. I was blown away to hear COWBOY music on the radio! Makes me want to move there!;)